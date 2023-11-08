Apple Diwali Sale 2023: Get THESE Products At Half Price

New Delhi: As the Auspicious festival of Diwali approaches, online retailers are offering significant discounts on many products. Along with online retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, and more, a slew of companies give numerous offers on their products. Following suit, Apple is also offering heavy discounts on its products.

Direct Product Sales To Consumers From Apple Stores

Indian buyers can now purchase iPhones and will get significant savings on AirPods. For the first time, the tech giant will provide direct product sales to consumers from its stores at Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

Upto 50% Savings

The business has revealed its Diwali promotions, which may be applied to the AirPods, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus. By availing the benefits of the deal you can save up to 50 percent.

Those who are interested in the deal can get the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus along with the AirPods 3rd Generation for a discount of up to 50 percent.

The most recent base model of AirPods is the third generation, which was introduced in 2021. The original price of the device is Rs 20,900. But here's a catch. You can get them for half price if you purchase the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 79,900 for the same storage capacity as the base 128GB model, which costs Rs 69,900. Three storage capacities are available for both devices: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

Complimentary Six-Month Subscription To Apple Music

Additionally, Apple has announced that when customers purchase smartphones, they will receive a complimentary six-month subscription to Apple Music.

Offers On Cards

When using an eligible card, instant savings—also known as instant cashback—can be used on up to two orders throughout a rolling 90-day period.

Additionally, when customers use qualifying cards from well-known banks with three- or six-month tenures to purchase eligible products, they can take advantage of free EMI deals.

Customers who purchase an iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) can also receive a free engraving on their new acquisition.

The engraving will include a unique design that combines text, numbers, and emojis. Many languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English, are available for them to select from.