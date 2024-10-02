Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Big Discounts Expected On iPhones And MacBooks, With No-Cost EMI And Free Apple Music

Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Ahead of the festive season, the Cupertino-based technology giant has officially announced the date for its much-anticipated Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3, 2024. Apple's Diwali Sale is set to offer exclusive deals and discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more, exciting fans and consumers across India.

In the Apple Diwali Sale, the company hasn't disclosed the specific discounts yet, but there are lucrative offers and benefits being provided by the tech giant.

Apple Trade-In:

With the Trade-In program, customers can exchange their current devices to receive a discount on new Apple products.

No-Cost EMI Plans:

Customers can avail themselves of interest-free EMI plans for up to six months, applicable through leading banks.

Free Engraving:

Apple is offering free personalization options, allowing users to engrave their AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencils (2nd generation), or iPads with emojis, names, or numbers.



Complimentary Apple Music:

Buyers of select Apple devices will receive a three-month subscription to Apple Music at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, offering exciting deals on various iPhone models. Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, available with and without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

It will be interesting to see if Apple has reduced the prices of these newly launched devices or if any exclusive offers are available on the latest products during the Diwali sale on October 3.