Apple engineer quits job after being asked to return to office

New Delhi: After being called back to work, many employees resigned from their jobs. Due to a decline in Covid cases in various regions of the world, offices that had been shuttered for more than two years were reopened. While many people are looking forward to working from home again, the other half are opposed to it because they believe it reduces productivity, eliminates flexibility, and wastes too much time on other activities such as travel.

Ian Goodfellow, Apple's Director of Machine Learning, agreed to his inner conscience. He resigned from Apple after he was asked to return to work.

Ian notified his team mates about his decision to leave the company, according to Zoe Schiffer of The Verge. "Ian Goodfellow, Apple's director of machine learning, is leaving the business because of their return to work policy," Zoe wrote on Twitter. "I truly believe that more flexibility would have been the greatest policy for my team," he wrote in a memo to staff. He was probably the company's most cited machine learning expert.

Apple's hybrid work philosophy affected Ian's decision to leave the firm. Employees were obliged to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, two days per week by May 2, and three days per week by May 23 under the new work rules. Beginning May 23, Apple has urged its staff to return to work at least three days a week. However, some Apple employees are dissatisfied with the company's new strategy.

Apple employees wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook expressing their concerns about returning to work. Employees wrote to Cook in an email, saying, "Without the inclusivity that comes with flexibility, many of us feel compelled to choose between our families, our well-being, and being able to do our best work, or being a part of Apple. This is a decision that none of us take lightly, and one that many of us would want to avoid."