Apple event

Apple Event 2021: Here’s how to live stream, expected launches

Apple also has an official youtube channel where people can live stream the event. People can further use any device that supports youtube to view the Apple event Live Stream.  Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and iMac models. However, the company hasn't yet confirmed the nitty-gritty of the launch.

Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded' event is scheduled to be live in a few hours from now on April 20 and the company is expected to launch the next-generation iPad Pro along with its new AirPods, Apple TV, and iMac. The event could also witness the launch of  AirTag.

The ‘Spring Loaded' event by Apple will happen at 10.30 pm and it can be live-streamed on the Apple website and social media channels. If you own iPhone, Mac, PC and iPad, then you can live stream on the Apple Events website. Besides that, it can also be watched on a smart TV, iPhones, iPad, Mac, or other devices using the Apple TV app.

Apple also has an official youtube channel where people can live stream the event. People can further use any device that supports youtube to view the Apple event Live Stream. 

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and iMac models. However, the company hasn't yet confirmed the nitty-gritty of the launch.

Apple`s voice assistant Siri also revealed that the company plans to hold an event on April 20, where it may launch new products including 2021 iPads, iPhones, and Macbooks.

