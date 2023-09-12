Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Launch Event Kicks Off Today; How To Livestream, India Timing And Other Details

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 will kick off today at Apple Park in Cupertino, California where the company will is set to to launch the iPhone 15 series, iOS 17, Apple Watch, and other products.



Apple Event 2023: How To Livestream iPhone 15 Launch Event

The Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST) today. The conference will be broadcast live on Apple's YouTube site. It will also be available for viewing on the Apple.com website, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app.



Apple could possibly unveil the release dates for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 alongside launching four iPhones at its Wonderlust event -- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

But the spotlight isn't solely on iPhones; Apple's latest smartwatch lineup is anticipated to make an appearance with subtle changes. The Apple Watch Ultra is expected to retain its 49mm dimensions but come encased in a darker titanium shell. The Watch Series 9 may be powered by an updated S9 processor.

Although reports indicate to the USB-C port being available across all iPhone 15 models, an insightful Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, hints that the enhanced data transfer speeds might be what Apple has in store for the Pro and Pro Max versions.

There are a few other things Apple is rumoured to be working on that will most likely not be revealed at the iPhone 15 event. This includes new Macs and iPads, which Apple usually announces in October, an IANS report stated.