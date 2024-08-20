Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series, AirPods 4, And Watch Series 10 Expected To Make Debut In September

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is expected to unveil a range of new products this year in the month of September 2024 event. In the mega-event, the fans can look forward to the iPhone 16 series, along with the Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 and more.

The Apple event is expected to take place on September 10, 2024, based on Apple’s usual schedule. It is important to note that the Pre-orders for the new Apple products might open around September 13, with official sales possibly starting on September 20 this year.

Let's have a quick look at the Apple products that Apple fans can expect-

iPhone 16 Series:

The iPhone 16 series is expected to unveil four new models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the official colour names haven't been confirmed.

Apple is likely to continue using the Titanium branding from the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models. The much anticipated 2024 iPhones will run iOS 18 operating system.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to be powered by A18 Bionic chipset. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to come equipped with A18 Pro processor.

It is important to note that all models will run on iOS 18, which will introduce enhanced AI features, including improved Siri capabilities and advanced text tools.

Apple Watch Series 10:

It is expected to retain a similar design to previous models but with larger display options of 45mm and 49mm. The smartwatch is likely to equipped with new health sensors for tracking conditions like sleep apnea and hypertension.

Moreover, Apple's mega event may also see the debut of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a third-generation Apple Watch SE. The SE model is expected to feature a redesigned plastic case to appeal to a broader audience.

AirPods 4

Apple’s fourth-generation AirPods are rumoured to be launched at this event. The premium earbuds are expected to feature a new H2 chip for improved audio and longer battery life.

For connectivity, the earbuds support a USB Type-C charging port, marking a shift from Apple’s traditional Lightning connector.