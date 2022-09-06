New Delhi: One day remains until Apple's "Far Out" event. A slew of new products, including the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and others, are expected. The star of the show, however, will most likely be the iPhone 14 series. This year, Apple is expected to skip the mini model in favor of a new model. It could be called the iPhone 14 Max or the iPhone 14 Plus. The variant's name has yet to be confirmed. Here's everything we know about the new iPhone version, which is set to be released tomorrow.

It was reported earlier this year that Apple would release a new iPhone 14 Max model. Later in July, a report claimed that Apple will call it the iPhone 14 Plus, which no one believed because Apple stopped selling Plus variants a long time ago. Now, a few photos have surfaced online showing cases with the name iPhone 14 Plus, which is surprising. There has yet to be any confirmation or solid evidence that Apple will call its new model the Plus or Max. This will most likely be clarified on September 7, which is tomorrow.

The display on the Max or Plus variant is said to be massive. According to the leaks, it could have a 6.7-inch display. The device could be powered by Apple's A15 chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 series from last year. If this occurs, many people may be disappointed given the high price they will be paying for this device. There is a chance that Apple will offer the device with the new A16 chip.

There are no specifics about the battery or RAM. However, because this is a "Max" model, some reports suggest that it will have a large battery as well as a massive display. These two are expected to be the device's main selling points. It's possible that the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus will have a higher refresh rate screen. The screen will most likely refresh at 90Hz. Apple is unlikely to include a charger in the retail box, as the company no longer includes one with iPhones.

It is unknown how Apple will position its new iPhone model. According to some reports, because this is a replacement for the mini version, it may cost less than the standard iPhone 14 model. However, this appears unlikely. According to reports, if the company names it Plus, it will be positioned between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. As of now, we don't know what the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus will cost.

According to leaks, the iPhone 14's starting price in India could be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000. Whatever the price of the Plus model is, keep in mind that the new iPhone model will cost you more than Rs 75,000.