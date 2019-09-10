close

Apple event kicks off tonight: Where to watch live streaming, what to expect

The Apple event will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST or 5pm GMT) at Cupertino, California, headquarters.

San Francisco/New Delhi: Apple is expected to unveil lineup of new iPhone models on Tuesday with media reports claiming that the tech giant will also showcase top-of-the line Watch models and ramped up services like Apple TV+.

The devices will be launched at an event at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters. The event will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST or 5pm GMT).

Where to watch live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming of the iPhone launch event on Apple's website. Simultaneously, Apple fans will also be able to watch it via Apple's Twitter account.  For the first time, Apple is also doing a Youtube live streaming of its event.

What to expect?

As per media reports Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 11 or XI. Apple's new iPhones may  come in three models – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iphones may be available for pre-order on September 13 and hit stores on September 20 globally. In India, the iPhones generally reach within a few weeks of the global launch date.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging, housing bigger batteries and some internal upgrades.

Apple is also expected to launch an upgraded Apple Watch in titanium and ceramic variants named Apple Watch 5.

Apple may also announce pricing plans for Apple TV+ with premium streaming content and Apple Arcade, its gaming service, an IANS report said.

With Agency Inputs

