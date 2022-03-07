Apple Event on March 8: Check out deals and offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and others

New Delhi: Tomorrow is March 8 and Apple is likely to reveal the next-generation iPhone SE 3. Following the launch, Apple may make changes to the current iPhone lineup's pricing in order to maintain sales of its own goods. Since a new 'cheap' iPhone is on the way, the current-generation iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2020 will most likely be phased out. It may, however, remain available on e-commerce platforms until supplies last. Readers should also be aware that e-retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart continue to offer sale bargains and bank offers on the latest iPhones, but Apple sells its products at MRP. A day before Apple's 'Peak performance' announcement event, here are the best prices on the current iPhone lineup.

The iPhone SE 2 is currently available on the Apple India website for Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage variant and Rs 44,900 for the 128GB storage model. Customers can pick from three different colours: black, red, or white.

The base variant of the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart for Rs 30,298. Its 128GB storage option costs Rs 35,298 and its 256GB storage option costs Rs 45,298. Amazon India does not sell the phone.

On Apple's India-specific website, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are still available. The standard iPhone 11 costs Rs 49,900 and Rs 54,900 for 64GB and 128GB storage options, respectively. Amazon and Flipkart, on the other hand, are selling the smartphone at the same MRP with incentives like exchange and bank offers.

The iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 59,900 in India, while the normal iPhone 12 costs Rs 65,900.

iPhone 12 mini 64GB: Rs 59,900

iPhone 12 mini 128GB: Rs 64,900

iPhone 12 mini 256GB: Rs 74,900

iPhone 12 64GB: Rs 65,900

iPhone 12 128GB: Rs 70,900

iPhone 12 256GB: Rs 80,900

Amazon, on the other hand, is selling the iPhone 12 for Rs 54,999 (64GB) and Rs 60,990 (128GB). The most expensive 256GB version costs Rs 71,999.

iPhone 13 Series Price

Naturally, the iPhone 13 series has yet to receive a price decrease, despite the fact that the phone was released less than six months ago. On its India website, the two phones are priced as follows.