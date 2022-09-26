Apple Festive offers: Here's how to get Rs 7,000 cashback on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and more

New Delhi: Many people are looking to upgrade their Apple devices as a result of Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival both offering a number of Apple products at steep discounts. Even though the e-commerce sites may no longer be offering steep discounts, Apple's India website is currently promoting an enticing cashback program on all items, including iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Users can receive an immediate cashback of up to Rs 7,000 from Apple if their order totals Rs 41,900 or more, according to the company's website. Those who have credit cards from HDFC Bank are eligible for the promotion. The offer is also available to holders of American Express Corporate cards issued by American Express Corp.

If you're looking to buy an iPhone, Apple is currently running a trade-in promotion where users can exchange their smartphones for up to Rs 63,000. Naturally, when you trade in an older iPhone, the exchange value is higher. Additionally, Apple is offering Rs 7,000 in cashback on the iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Mini.

Purchases made between September 26 and October 24 will be eligible for the cashback. According to Apple, a cardholder can use the offer twice. Alternatively, both HDFC Bank and American Express credit cards offer no-cost EMIs on three and six-month terms. Remember that these discounts cannot be combined with Apple Store for Education or corporate employee purchase plan pricing.