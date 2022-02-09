Apple fixes bug that accidentally kept some interactions with Siri

New Delhi: Apple has fixed a bug via its latest iOS update that may have recorded interactions with virtual assistant Siri on some iPhones, regardless of whether you opted out.

The bug, which was first introduced in iOS 15, automatically enabled the aImprove Siri & Dictation' setting that gives Apple permission to record, store, and review your conversations with Siri, reports ZDNet.

Once Apple discovered the bug, the company turned off the setting for "many" Siri users with the release of iOS 15.2 update.

With the second beta of iOS 15.4, users will be asked if they want to opt-in or out after the update has been installed on their iPhone.

Apple has also deleted the inadvertently collected recordings.

"With iOS 15.2, we turned off the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for many Siri users while we fixed a bug introduced with iOS 15," the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"This bug inadvertently enabled the setting for a small portion of devices. Since identifying the bug, we stopped reviewing and are deleting audio received from all affected devices," Apple added.

iOS 15.4 is currently available in beta. With this update, the users will get a prompt asking for their permission to enable the aImprove Siri & Dictation' feature.

