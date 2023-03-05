topStoriesenglish2580253
Apple Gives Nod To ChatGPT-Driven App Amid Concerns

New Delhi: Apple has reportedly approved an AI chatbot-driven app after content moderation assurances from its developer, as concerns rise about ChatGPT going bonkers and even generating inappropriate content for some users. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple approved the app called aBlueMail` following assurances from its developer that it has content moderation tools.

Apple scrutinised whether a feature in the software that uses AI-powered language tools "could generate inappropriate content for children". According to Ben Volach, co-founder of the app maker, Blix Inc., he told Apple that "its update includes content moderation".

He suggested that "the company should make public any new policies about the use of ChatGPT or other similar AI systems in apps". The BlueMail app is still available for users aged 4 and older, said the report. Apple curates and reviews each app before approving those for its App Store. However, there have been concerns regarding ChatGPT use. Since its release, researchers have been grappling with the ethical issues surrounding its use, because much of its output can be difficult to distinguish from human-written text.

AI chatbot ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave recently after it told a reporter with The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it "wanted to be alive", leaving the reporter "deeply unsettled." Cyber-criminals are also using ChatGPT to create Telegram bots that can write malware and steal data.

