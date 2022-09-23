Apple India Diwali sale starts on September 26: Check free gifts, offers and more

New Delhi: Apple has finally announced that a Diwali sale will be held on its official website. The company has confirmed that the sale offers will be available on September 26, which is next week. While the company has not revealed the specifics of the deals, it has stated that there will be some limited-time offers. It will almost certainly offer free gifts with the purchase of iPhones.

Apple is expected to include AirPods with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini for free. Last year, Apple gave away free AirPods with the iPhone 12 and its mini version. Apple announced the same festive offer with the iPhone 11 series in 2020. As a result, a similar offer is likely this year as well.

Apple has yet to announce whether or not it will offer a flat discount on iPhones. During the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the company recently reduced the price of the iPhone 13. As a result, Apple is unlikely to offer any further discounts. It is possible that it will offer discounts based on bank cards.

The official price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 69,900. However, during Flipkart Big Billion Days, interested customers can get this device for as little as Rs 56,990. Flipkart was selling for around Rs 48,000 on September 22. However, it appears that this was a limited-time offer, as the price has now been raised to Rs 56,990. As a result, those who were fortunate enough to purchase it at the lowest price did so. Similarly, the iPhone 12 was previously available for Rs 42,999 on Amazon, but it is now available for Rs 44,999.

It's unclear whether Apple will offer discounts on products like iPads, MacBooks, and earphones. People will have to wait a few more days to learn more about the possible deals on Apple products.