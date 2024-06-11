Apple Intelligence Announced In WWDC 2024: ChatGPT To Be Integrated In Siri --All You Want To Know

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple introduced the much expected AI --Apple Intelligence during its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Apple Intelligence is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

Apple Intelligence is the 'personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant', says the company. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks.

"With Private Cloud Compute, Apple sets a new standard for privacy in AI, with the ability to flex and scale computational capacity between on-device processing and larger, server-based models that run on dedicated Apple silicon servers," added the company.

Writing Tools built into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

Apple Integrating ChatGPT Across Its Platforms

Apple said that it is integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between tools.

"Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when helpful. Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly," the company said.

Also, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about.

Apple Intelligence Availability

Apple Intelligence is free for users. It will be available in beta as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia this fall in US English. Apple has said that some features, software platforms, and additional languages will come over the course of the next year.

Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to US English.