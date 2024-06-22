Why Apple To Delay Three New AI-Powered Features In Europe? Details Here

New Delhi: The Cupertino-tech giant Apple is set to delay the three new artificial intelligence features in Europe because of the landmark European Union tech rules which require Apple to ensure that its devices are compatible with rival products and services, as per the US tech group reports.

Earlier this month, the tech giant Apple highlighted its commitment to AI by introducing a range of new features and software enhancements for its iPhone and other devices, aiming to boost declining sales.

Apple announced that its AI feature 'Apple Intelligence' will come to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with all the iPad, Mac, iMac and MacBook variants that are powered by the M-series chipsets. Apple Intelligence is a term given to a suite of features that Apple incorporates into its devices.

This AI feature can generate text, images and other content on demand. Apple Intelligence will introduce a system-wide suite of features designed to potentially replace individual generative AI applications like ChatGPT or Copilot. Hence, this AI feature will offer comprehensive generative AI capabilities across supported products.

The company said in an email which states that "specifically, we are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security".

The company further mentioned that "we are committed to collaborating with the European Commission in an attempt to find a solution that would enable us to deliver these features to our EU customers without compromising their safety."

Moreover, Apple Intelligence will power a multitude of features across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. These include enhanced Siri capabilities, integrated writing tools, intelligent email categorization, notification prioritization, and much more.