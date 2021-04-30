हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple App store

Apple introduces search suggestions on App Store for its users

Apple introduces search suggestions on App Store for its users

Apple has introduced search suggestions on its App Store that will help users find required apps with ease.

Currently, the Apple search suggestions feature is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

"Introducing search suggestions on the App Store! Select (or deselect) multiple suggestions to refine your search so you can find even more amazing apps and games," App Store said in a tweet.

"Search suggestions roll out today starting with the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia," it added.

The App Store will filter user search suggestions and throw results.

The App Store is now home to nearly two million apps.

Delivering an all-time revenue record of $16.9 billion for its Services, Apple has reached more than 660 million paid subscriptions across the services on its platform for its March quarter.

The company posted all-time records for the App Store, cloud services, music, video, advertising, and payment services.

Apple has also delivered the next big update iOS 14.5 that will help iPhone users unlock the device with Apple Watch when attempting to use Face ID while wearing a face mask in the pandemic times, along with requiring apps to get the users permission before tracking their data.

The iOS 14.5 also brings exciting new features to the iPhone like more diverse Siri voices, skin tone options to better represent couples in emoji, and much more.

