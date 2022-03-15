हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 with mask unlock, new emoji released

New Delhi: Apple has started rolling out iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for compatible models. This new update includes several minor changes, along with a major update to Face ID.

The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates can be downloaded for free. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 15.4 adds an option to use Face ID while wearing a mask. iPadOS 15.4 introduces Universal Control, allowing multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with the same mouse/trackpad and keyboard.

Universal Control requires all participating iPad and Mac devices to be running iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 or later, respectively.

15.4 also includes over 100 new emoji from the Emoji 14.0 set, a new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline, EU Digital Covid-19 certificate support in vaccine cards in Apple Wallet.

In addition, Apple has also released watchOS 8, macOS Monterey 12.3, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.




