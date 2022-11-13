topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
IOS BETA 16.2

Apple iOS 16.2 new update brings this AMAZING feature for Stocks app on iPhones and iPads

The built-in Stocks app gives you more control to sort your different watchlists. In brief, you will have specific sort modes for each one of your watchlists, meaning choose to sort each of your watch lists by the following options: Manual, Price change, percentage change, market cap, symbol, name, etc.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Apple is rolling out iOS 16.2 beta update for iPhone and iPad users.
  • The new update brings different sorting option in the built-in Stocks app.
  • It will also reflected in updated widgets for your iPhone and iPad home screen.

Trending Photos

Apple iOS 16.2 new update brings this AMAZING feature for Stocks app on iPhones and iPads

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is rolling out the latest update – iOS 16.2 for iPhones globally. Like other updates, it has some new features and updates including different watchlists option in the built-in Stocks app, according to 9to5 MAC. This new feature will also reflected in updated widgets for your iPhone and iPad home screen.

ALSO READ | Now this POPULAR company announces plan to lay off employees and freeze hiring

However, you should know that the iOS 16.2 is in beta mode. It may contain some bugs that may slow down your iPhones or iPad.

What’s new come up with the update?

The built-in Stocks app gives you more control to sort your different watchlists. In brief, you will have specific sort modes for each one of your watchlists, meaning choose to sort each of your watch lists by the following options: Manual, Price change, percentage change, market cap, symbol, name, etc.

How does the new feature helpful?

The new feature helps the keen observer of the stock market to look for the stock trading from the point you want to analyse. Moreover, you can sort the watchlist on your perference instead of having one option that applies to all of your different lists.

Live Tv

iOS beta 16.2iPhone stocks appapple beta software programapple 5g iPhone updateiPhone operating system

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss