Apple iOS 16.2 new update brings this AMAZING feature for Stocks app on iPhones and iPads

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is rolling out the latest update – iOS 16.2 for iPhones globally. Like other updates, it has some new features and updates including different watchlists option in the built-in Stocks app, according to 9to5 MAC. This new feature will also reflected in updated widgets for your iPhone and iPad home screen.

ALSO READ | Now this POPULAR company announces plan to lay off employees and freeze hiring

However, you should know that the iOS 16.2 is in beta mode. It may contain some bugs that may slow down your iPhones or iPad.

What’s new come up with the update?

The built-in Stocks app gives you more control to sort your different watchlists. In brief, you will have specific sort modes for each one of your watchlists, meaning choose to sort each of your watch lists by the following options: Manual, Price change, percentage change, market cap, symbol, name, etc.

How does the new feature helpful?

The new feature helps the keen observer of the stock market to look for the stock trading from the point you want to analyse. Moreover, you can sort the watchlist on your perference instead of having one option that applies to all of your different lists.