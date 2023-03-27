Apple iOS 16.4 Update Released; How To Install It & What Are New Added Features?

New Delhi: Apple has finally released on Monday the iOS 16.4 update for iPhone and iPad users globally, which is the fourth major update for iOS 16 operating system. The update is now available over-the-air for both iPhone and iPad users. They can download iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 repectively on thier devices.

How To Install iOS 16.4 & iPadOS 16.4?

Step 1: You need to go to 'setting' of your device.

Step 2: Then go to 'General' tab

Step 3: Click on the 'Software Update' option.

Step 4: Wait until you see 'Download option for iOS 16.4 or iPadOS 16.4 update'. It will take a few minutes to start dowloading the new update.

What are the new features in iOS 16.4 & iPadOS 16.4?

The new update includes Safari web notifications for websites added to the Home Screen, Voice Isolation for clearer cellular phone calls, update to podcasts, new Homekit architecture and the return of the Apple Books page turning animation.

Apple has added over 21 new emojis in the new update including shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, and more.

Apple has added the voiceover support for maps in the weather app for convenience.

It has also fixed an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device.

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models