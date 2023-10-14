Apple iOS 17.1 Update Set To Release On Oct 24, Fixes iPhone 12 Radiation Issue

New Delhi: Apple's iOS 17 is set to be released globally for the public on October 24. This update aims to reduce the radiation levels of iPhone 12 models. The reason for this update is that French authorities had raised concerns about the radiation from these models, prompting them to ask Apple to stop selling them in France. They wanted Apple to make the devices comply with European electromagnetic radiation standards.

iPhone 12 Radiation Issue

In response to these complaints, Apple disputed the ANFR's claims. They explained that the testing protocol used did not consider the off-body detection mechanism in iPhones. This mechanism increases transmit power to improve cellular performance when the phone is not close to the user's body, potentially leading to increased radiation. Apple insisted that the off-body detection feature has been thoroughly tested and verified internationally to meet SAR requirements. However, in light of the concerns in France, Apple has decided to disable this feature in the upcoming update.

What More Do You Expect With iOS 17.1 Update?

In addition to these changes, iOS 17.1 will introduce various new features. These include an Apple Music favorite system, adjustments to the Wallet app's interface to show bank and card balances, minor changes to the action button on the iPhone 15 Pro, support for AirDrop over the Internet, and more.