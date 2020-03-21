हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple

Apple iPad Pro With Mini-LED display may launch in Q4 2020: Report

Despite launching new iPad Pro models this week, Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year.

File photo

San Francisco: Despite launching new iPad Pro models this week, Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year.

A new supply chain report says that Apple will utilize mini LED in an iPad Pro and the source further claims that this is only the start of Apple adopting this display technology, as the company aims to increasingly deploy it over the next five years, Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes reported recently.

According to industry sources, Mini LED is expected to get a significant boost in applications as Apple is proceeding with R&D of devices adopting mini LED backlighting.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also mentioned that the company was developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021 -- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has launched two new products this week, including the all-new MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro.

