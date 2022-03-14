Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 24,900: Here's how to grab this deal

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the greatest premium cell phones available. Despite being more than a year old, the iPhone 12 is still a wonderful deal and as quick as some of the most recent Android flagship phones. It was released in India in 2020 with a starting price of Rs 79,900, but after the release of the iPhone 13 last year, Apple reduced the price to Rs 65,900. However, as part of an incredible deal, you can get the iPhone 12 for as little as Rs 24,900.

Aptronix, one of Apple's Premium Resellers in India, is selling the iPhone 12 for Rs 24,900. The deal is straightforward. A significant reduction, a significant cashback, and an exchange offer on the platform reduce the price of the iPhone 12 from Rs 65,900 to Rs 24,900, representing a total savings of Rs 41,000. Let me explain how the arrangement works.

First, there is a flat discount of Rs 9,900 on the iPhone 12 that you may get without using a card or a discount voucher. The pricing of the iPhone 12 64GB after the discount is Rs 56,000. You can now get a Rs 5,000 cashback by using a credit card from ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI. If the cashback is considered a discount, the iPhone 12 will cost Rs 51,000. The next step in getting the best deal is to trade in your old iPhone.

When you trade in an iPhone 11, Aptronix claims it will give you a maximum value of Rs 23,100. However, there is a stipulation. According to Aptronix, your iPhone 11 should be in good shape, though it did not disclose which parameters would be used to compute the ultimate exchange value. Anyway, the important line is that if your iPhone 11 is in good condition, you are eligible for a Rs 23,100 refund. Aptronix will give you a Rs 3,000 bonus in addition to this value. This equates to a total value of Rs 26,100.

After deducting the total exchange value, the price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 24,900. That is by far the cheapest price for the iPhone 12, and if you are considering purchasing one, you should not pass up this opportunity.

