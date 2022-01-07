Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 get massive price cuts: Check latest rates

New Delhi: Apple has announced a massive price cut on several of its latest models - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 - that were launched a few years ago. With the latest revision in the prices, the smartphones are now selling at their cheapest price.

Customers can visit e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart to buy Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 at the lowest prices. Apple had announced a price cut on the models on Thursday, January 6.

The prices of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 vary depending on the colour and storage options. Moreover, the prices could also vary from one website to another.

Here are the latest prices of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11:

iPhone 12 mini gets massive price cut

Apple iPhone 12 mini has received a massive price cut on Flipkart. The 64 GB black colour variant of the smartphone is selling for Rs 40,999 on the Walmart-owned e-commerce website. The white and blue 64 GB version is also selling for Rs 40,990. The maximum retail price of the smartphone is Rs 59,999; which means that it’s selling at a 31% discount.

On the other hand, the 128 GB Blue variant of the iPhone 12 mini is selling for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. The MRP of the smartphone is Rs 65,990. The 256 GB variants of the iPhone 12 mini smartphone are retailing for Rs 64,999.

iPhone 12 price slashed

Meanwhile, the price of the iPhone 12 on Flipkart has been reduced to Rs 53,999. The maximum retail price of the smartphone is Rs 65,900. This means that the smartphone is selling at an 18% discount.

iPhone 11 on discount

Apple has also slashed the prices of the iPhone 11 64GB variant to Rs 49,900. On the other hand, the 128GB variant of the smartphone is selling for Rs 54,999 on e-commerce platforms.

