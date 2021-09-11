Apple iPhone 12 series gets massive price cut on Flipkart: Check details here

Apple iPhone 13 will soon be launched on September 14 and everyone is waiting to know about its price. But before that, customers should focus on iPhone 12 as it has seen a massive price cut.

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 12 series and those who want to buy an iPhone right now can visit the ecommerce platform to book their favourite iPhone 12 series.

Apple will launch the much-touted iPhone 13 series at a special event on September 14. There will be four iPhone launches which include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini.

Earlier, Apple iPhone 12 was unveiled in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant. Now the same iPhone is available at Rs 66,999 which means it has seen a discount of Rs 12,901.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 was launched in India for Rs 84,900 and now it is available at Rs 71,999. Similarly, iPhone 12 with a 256 GB variant was launched for Rs 94,900 but now it can be availed at Rs 81,999 on Flipkart. In addition to that, buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on exchanging their old smartphones with a new iPhone 12.

Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Mini(64GB variant) which was launched at Rs 69,900 is available at Rs 59,999. It has seen a discount of Rs 9,901. The 128GB and the 256GB variants of the iPhone 12 Mini are available on Flipkart for Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999 respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro which was launched at Rs 119,900 for the 128GB variant is now available for Rs 115,900 on Flipkart after getting a discount of Rs 4,000. Buyers can get an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 on exchanging their old smartphones with a new iPhone 12 Pro. Similarly, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 Pro is available for Rs 125,900 and the 512GB variant of the device is available for Rs 145,900 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 Pro Max which was launched at a starting price of Rs 129,900 for the 128GB variant is available at a price of Rs 125,900. It got a discount of Rs 4,000. Buyers can also get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on exchanging their old smartphones with a new iPhone 12 Pro Max. Similarly, the 256GB and the 512GB variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 135,900 and Rs 155,900 respectively.

