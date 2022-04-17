New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 Product Red 128GB is up for sale at Rs 54,350, but with certain terms and conditions. On Amazon India, the iPhone 13, which was released in 2021, is presently priced at Rs 71,900. It's on sale for 10% less than its original asking price of Rs 79,900.

Amazon will also buy your old phone as part of the exchange programme. It is offering up to Rs 12,500 in exchange value for the iPhone 13, however this is the highest amount available and only a few people would be able to acquire it. The phone must be in good physical condition, with no scratches, dents, or damage, in order to receive the maximum exchange value.

Customers may find out how much their old phone is worth by entering basic information such as the brand name, model, and IMEI number. For it, an estimated exchange rate will be displayed automatically.

Even if we use the highest exchange rate of Rs 12,500, the iPhone 13 costs Rs 59,350, but when you factor in the quick Rs 5,000 discount, the price decreases to Rs 54,350. HDFC Bank cardholders can get a Rs 5,000 immediate discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 47,940.

A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is included with the iPhone 13. It includes two 12MP back cameras and a single 12MP selfie camera. The A15 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 13.

Vijay Sales is also running similar discounts. It is also offering discounts on Apple products in both its physical locations and online. Because Apple did not release a 64GB iPhone 13, it is only available in 128GB as a base model.

