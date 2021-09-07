Apple iPhone 13: Check out THESE rumours about iPhone 13’s features

Apple is set to launch its much-touted iPhone 13 series in September. There are plenty of rumours that have already made headlines about its price, features and more. iPhone 13 series will have four models- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Recently, GizmoChina has reported that the upcoming series will go on pre-orders from September 17 and it is said to go on sale starting September 24 in the market.

Here’s a quick look at the five new iPhone 13 rumours that you might have missed:

New colours

The iPhone 13 series will come in new colour options which include a darker matte black variant and a new bronze colour. If rumours are to be believed, then it will have the new matte black and bronze variants that might be available along with a number of other, more common colours.

Anti-fingerprint coating

The iPhone 13 series is expected to come with a new manufacturing process that will supposedly lessen the number of fingerprints and smudges on the phone’s back and sides.

Beam-forming microphones

Apple iPhone 13 will come with a beamforming microphone tech from the AirPods. These microphones have the potential to capture crisper audio and give better performance against standard mics.

Beamforming technology is basically used in Apple’s HomePod so that the shape of the room is determined to which the smart speaker belongs. This will also help in the improvement of video-recording audio quality on the new iPhone 13 series.

Stronger MagSafe connections

The recent rumours revealed that the iPhone 13 series will come with an improved magnetic connection on the back of the phones, further allowing the accessories to tether better on the device, making the connection more reliable.

Improved camera

If rumours are to be believed, then Apple is expected to make a few changes and upgrades to the iPhone 13’s camera system which is said to be better than last year’s sensors. Besides that, there are rumours about a new astrophotography mode, which will allow users to point to the sky to take pictures of celestial objects like the moon and stars and then adjust elements like exposure to take better photos.

Live TV

