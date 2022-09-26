Apple iPhone 13 Diwali Offer 2022: Tata Croma offers iPhone 13 in festive sale for Rs 51,990

While Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have been the latest offering to grab the attention of smartphone buyers during festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon, many people looked for iPhone 13 as well. Now, in good news for those looking to buy iPhone 13, Tata Croma has come out with the Festival of Dreams sale where it's offering the smartphone from a starting price of Rs 51,990. Tata Croma's sale is live on its Tata Neu app and Croma online and offline stores.

The discounted price is applicable after including all the offers and instant discounts using credit/debit cards of certain banks. Croma is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on the ICICI Bank credit cards. This will take the effective price of the device to Rs 51,990.

The iPhone 13 is available in all colours and those willing to buy it will have to visit Croma.com, the Tata Neu app or Croma offline stores. iPhone 13 prices start at Rs 57,990 on Flipkart and Rs 69,900 on the Apple store.

The other versions of the iPhones are also available on sale and include iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Besides e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and Croma, Apple is also offering a discount to users on its website. Buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000 if they place an order of over Rs 41,900 on Apple's website. The buyers can avail of the offer if they have credit cards from HDFC Bank as well as American Express Corporate card.