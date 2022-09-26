NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE 13

Apple iPhone 13 Diwali Offer 2022: Tata Croma offers iPhone 13 in festive sale for Rs 51,990

The iPhone 13 is available in all colours and those willing to buy it will have to visit Croma.com, the Tata Neu app or Croma offline stores.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • After Flipkart and Amazon, Tata Croma has come out with its festive sale
  • Croma is offering iPhone 13 from a starting price of Rs 51,990 after discounts
  • Croma sale offer can be availed from offline stores as well

Trending Photos

Apple iPhone 13 Diwali Offer 2022: Tata Croma offers iPhone 13 in festive sale for Rs 51,990

While Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have been the latest offering to grab the attention of smartphone buyers during festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon, many people looked for iPhone 13 as well. Now, in good news for those looking to buy iPhone 13, Tata Croma has come out with the Festival of Dreams sale where it's offering the smartphone from a starting price of Rs 51,990. Tata Croma's sale is live on its Tata Neu app and Croma online and offline stores.

The discounted price is applicable after including all the offers and instant discounts using credit/debit cards of certain banks. Croma is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on the ICICI Bank credit cards. This will take the effective price of the device to Rs 51,990.

iphone 13 diwali offer tata croma

The iPhone 13 is available in all colours and those willing to buy it will have to visit Croma.com, the Tata Neu app or Croma offline stores. iPhone 13 prices start at Rs 57,990 on Flipkart and Rs 69,900 on the Apple store.

Also Read: Central government employees ALERT! Now these officers won't get 'special allowances, incentives'

The other versions of the iPhones are also available on sale and include iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Besides e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and Croma, Apple is also offering a discount to users on its website. Buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000 if they place an order of over Rs 41,900 on Apple's website. The buyers can avail of the offer if they have credit cards from HDFC Bank as well as American Express Corporate card.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral