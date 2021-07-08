Apple iPhone 13 full series leaked? Check models, expected prices and other details

New Delhi: Like every year, Apple is all set to launch the latest series of iPhones in September. While numerous leaks have previously created the hype around the upcoming smartphones, new reports have revealed the complete lineup of the Apple iPhone 13 series along with their prices.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch four different variants of iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. These will be iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The appearance of the upcoming smartphones is going to be different from its past models. Apple iPhone 13 is reportedly expected to sport a small notch display, according to the recent leaks related to the smartphone’s design. The small notch will improve the screen-to-body ratio, effectively improving the visual effecting.

Apple iPhone 13 mini is expected to sport a 5.4-inch display. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro may arrive with a bigger 6.1-inch display. However, the largest 6.7-inch display will come in iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The back cameras of the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini could adopt a diagonal configuration, instead of the current vertical configuration. The triple camera configuration on iPhone Pro models will remain unchanged.

Moreover, iPhone 13 is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched A15 bionic chip, which is an in-house chip of Apple. The microprocessor is rumoured to be using the same 5 nm process, but the company has upgraded it to the second-generation 5nm process of TSMC, offering better battery backup and 5G performance. Also Read: Zomato IPO to open on July 14: Check 5 things you need to know before subscribing

As far as the pricing is considered, Apple might launch the iPhone 13 mini at $699, the iPhone 13 at $799, the iPhone 13 Pro at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at a starting price of $1,099. Also Read: From vegetables to edible oils, fuel price hike is stretching your budget in more ways than one