Black Friday Deals-Thanksgiving Discounts 2022: The number of people switching to Apple from Android is growing fast in India and so the Apple's share in the Indian smartphone market. Apple has already started assembling iPhones in India which has allowed the smartphone manufacturer to offer discounts on its premium phones. With more and more people opting for iPhones, e-commerce firms have also been offering heavy discounts on these smartphones under Black Friday and Thanksgiving sale deals. Users can buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 Pro either through e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon or through the Apple's official website where they can also get smart deals and discounts. Apple is already offering a discount up to Rs 6000 on orders over Rs 41,900 with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Apple iPhone 12 Black Friday Deals

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is priced at Rs 48,999 on Amazon and is clubbed with an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,300. If you take the maximum exchange price into consideration, it reduced the price to Rs 35,699. On Flipkart, the device is priced at Rs 48,999 but users can get up to Rs 2000 discount using credit/debit cards from Citi Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank. Flipkart is offering an exchange price of up to Rs 17,500, which reduced the effective price to Rs 29,499.

iPhone 13 Black Friday Deals

iPhone 13 (128GB) is priced at Rs 62,999 on Flipkart and one can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 17,500. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 1000 on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards. iPhone 13 (128GB) is not available on Amazon while the 256GB version is available on the site priced at Rs 74,900. A user can get up to Rs 13,300 off on exchange.

iPhone 14 Pro Discount

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB Gold is priced at Rs 1,79,900 on Amazon and comes with a maximum exchange discount of Rs 16,300. The 128GB version is sold out and not available at the time of publishing of this report. On Flipkart, the 1TB version is priced Rs 1,79,900 and the site if offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Flipkart is also offering a discount of 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.