Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max prices revealed! Check expected features, specs and more s

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 13 series soon and it is rumoured to come in four variants next month. In terms of features, the Cupertino based tech giant will have a higher refresh rate and better cameras, and some of the features of the iPhone 13 price is expected to remain the same as iPhone 12. The price will also remain the same, if certain reports are to be believed.

Now a new report from TrendForce suggests that Apple has decided not to increase the prices of iPhone 13 this year - even after upgrading the features in terms of display, cameras and battery. The report further added that the expected price of the iPhone 13 series will start at $699 with the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 price could start at $799, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro could cost $999. The most expensive of the four devices, the iPhone 13 Pro Max could start at $1,099.

iPhone 13 Mini - $699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB)

iPhone 13 - $799 (64GB), $849 (128GB), $949 (256GB)

iPhone 13 Pro - $999 (128GB), $1099 (256GB), $1299 (512GB)

iPhone 13 Pro Max - $1099 (128GB), $1199 (256GB), $1399 (512GB)

This also means that the current iPhone 12 will see a price cut and it could be priced at $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB) and $749 (256GB), while the iPhone 11 would fall to current iPhone XR prices of $499 (64GB) and $549 (128GB).

Apple iPhone 13 Pro is expected to have an LTPO display along with a 120Hz high refresh rate. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are expected to come with the 60Hz refresh rate and a video portrait mode that will allow users to blur the background of the footage.

