Apple iPhone 13 launch on September 14: Here’s how to livestream the event

Excitement among iPhone lovers increases as Apple is set to launch iPhone 13 tomorrow, i.e. September 14. Along with iPhone 13 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant will also launch accessories such as Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple AirPods 3. The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced Apple to conduct the event virtually and users can live stream the event on several platforms.

iPhone 13 series

The 2021 iPhone 13 series will be launched by Apple at its California Streaming event. iPhone 13 lineup will have four models-the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple Watch Series 7

Besides iPhone 13 launch, Apple will also come up with the Apple Watch Series 7 which is expected to get a redesign with iPhone 12 like flat edges on the sides. Apart from that, Apple Watch will come with a faster processor and a bigger battery life.

Apple AirPods 3

Apple is also expected to launch AirPods 3 without the silicon tips and it will also improve the voice quality on the wireless earphones.



Apple California Streaming live event will start tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:30 PM IST. Users can livestream the event at Apple.com, Apple TV App and YouTube.

