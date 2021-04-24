हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 13 mini images LEAKED? Here’s how it will look

Tech giant Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPhone 13 series in the month of September this year and those iPhones include iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to a few leaked images, the iPhone 13 mini will have a square-shaped camera module and the dual image sensors will be placed diagonally to each other.  The camera design is a little different from the iPhone 12 mini.

The iPhone 13 mini is said to come in blue colour which will be quite similar to iPhone 12 mini. However, there will be more colour options available.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to have a boxy design just like the iPhone 12 mini and there will be improved features like cameras, a powerful processor, likely an A15 Bionic chip, and more.

Apple has recently launched an iMac, 2021 iPad Pro highly anticipated AirTag tracker, new Apple TV 4K box and a new colour variant of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

Tags:
Apple iPhone 13iPhone 13 seriesiphone 13 launchiPhone 13 miniiPhone 13 features
