Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max unveiled at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900: Check features and more

Besides the iPhone and iPhone 13 mini, Apple has also launched iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 13 Pro will be available in India starting at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900 from Apple’s official website.

Both the iPhones will get a higher refresh rate screen that can go up to 120Hz. They will also feature an Apple A15 chipset which promises 50 per cent better graphics performance than before.

iPhone 13 Pro will have a battery backup of 1.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will offer 2.5 hours of more battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Both come in 6.1-inch and 6.7 inches for Pro and Pro Max versions.

