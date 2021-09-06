Apple iPhone 13 series launching on September 14? Here is all you want to know about price, pre-order, sale and more

New Delhi: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to unveil the upcoming iPhone 13 series on September 14, as per media reports.

GizmoChina has reported that the upcoming series will go on pre-orders from September 17 and it is said to go on sale starting September 24 in the market.

Apple is likely to unveil all four models of its upcoming 'iPhone 13' lineup with larger batteries, an updated chipset and expanded mmWave 5G support, a report said earlier. The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The devices is said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, reported IANS.

Meanwhile, recently another online report suggested that Apple will increase the iPhone 13 prices after receiving a notification from TSMC which is Apple’s biggest chip supplier. The production costs would surge in the coming days, it has been reported.

TSMC plans to increase the prices for “sub 7nm process technologies'' by up to 5% and “mature process technologies” by 20%. This will eventually lead to an increase in the prices of the Apple iPhone 13. “Apple is likely to set higher prices for its upcoming iPhone and other series,” the report added.