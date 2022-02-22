Apple iPhone 14 final design leaked? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 14 is still some time away from its official release, but it appears that the future iPhone model is nearing the end of its design certification process. According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 has officially entered the trial manufacturing stage. This suggests that the business is now planning to construct a modest number of iPhone 14 units before moving on to major manufacturing in 2022.

This development could also imply that Apple has finalized the design of the next iPhone 14 model.

The trial stage allows both Apple and the manufacturer to determine whether the product's design causes any problems during the final production stage. It's similar to a beta version test of iPhone production before Apple is pleased with the final product created by its vendor, which in this case is rumoured to be Luxshare this year.

The timing of the iPhone 14 trial production is hardly surprising. In fact, Apple has done this every year in February. As a result, the process of developing the next iPhone flagship is well underway. Following the completion of the trial stage, the vendors share the bill of materials (BoM) with Apple, as well as the quality checks to ensure that everything is in order for mass production.

What we don't know is who has been tasked with producing the iPhone 14 series. Luxshare manufactured the iPhone 13 Pro series last year, but sources indicate that the vendor will produce the ordinary iPhone 14 gadget this year.

When it comes to the iPhone 14 series, we anticipate that the display will eventually drop the notch in favour of a new design.

Another claim suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro could have 8GB of RAM this year, which is the same as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ handsets.

