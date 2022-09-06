Apple iPhone 14 launch: Here's how and where to livestream the event

New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple is all set to launch its much-touted iPhone 14 series tomorrow. The company is holding its physical event after two years. This event is named as ‘Far Out’. Since many people won't be at the physical event, Apple will broadcast the event live on its website and YouTube channel. know how to view the live stream by reading on.

There are a lot of speculations pouring into the market about the launch event. Here's all about the event with a few official confirmations. (Also Read: Apple Event: iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max to launch tomorrow? Here's what you need to know)

What is the time of the launch event:

On September 7, Apple's Far Out event is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PST (Pacific Standard Time). The event should start on September 7 at 10.30 p.m as per Indian time. The event could last for up to two hours. (Also Read: Will 5G services be costlier than 4G? New reports are contradicting the fact, check here)

How to watch the live event online:

Both the official Apple website and Apple's YouTube page will allow anyone to view the event. You can easily open this post and access the link that is included below to view the Livestream.

Apple official website: www.appleevents.com

Apple's YouTube channel link: userapple.youtube.com

What to expect at the launch event:

No doubt, iPhone 14 will be the star of the event but the smartphone maker may also launch new editions of AirPods and the Apple Watch Series. As per the experts, Apple is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, each with a small redesign. This year, Apple is anticipated to discontinue the "iPhone mini" model. Instead, a larger-screen iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Max is expected to debut alongside the standard iPhone 14 from Apple. This year, the company will also introduce the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.