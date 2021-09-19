Apple iPhone 14 leaks after the iPhone 13 launch: Check details here

Apple has finally launched the iPhone 13 series which includes the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 series will be up for sale from September 24. While the iPhone 13’s euphoria is not yet over, there are discussions and leaks of the iPhone 14 that have stormed the internet.

According to a report, it has been revealed that in 2022, Apple will launch three iPhone 14 models instead of two with a 120Hz display. Reportedly, it has been found that the upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with the LTPS OLED display, which means that it will come with a 60Hz display. Also, the base variant of the iPhone 14 series, which will be the iPhone 14 Mini is expected to feature a 60Hz screen.

In 2022, Apple will reportedly unveil three iPhone models that will have an LTPO display, which would bring a 120Hz display to these iPhone 14 models. Besides that, LG will enter Apple’s LTPO supply chain from next year. Currently, Samsung is responsible for supplying the 120Hz display panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones.

Apple iPhone 14 series is said to include the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with LTPO display, the other three iPhone 14 models are likely to come with flexible OLED displays. All four iPhone 14 models will be powered by Apple’s A16 chipset and feature a combination of FaceID and TouchID for enhanced security.

