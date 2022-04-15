हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 14 features

Apple iPhone 14 may give you signal in no signal areas, here's how

Apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple might also add satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch.

New Delhi: Apple is rumoured to be launching the iPhone 14 series in September, and a new source claims that the future models will include satellite communication capability, allowing users to make calls and send messages even when there is no cellular coverage.

Apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple is likely to add satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth is introducing these tools to provide users with connectivity options in the event of an emergency.

Apple's approach will consist of two components. The first, dubbed "Emergency Message through Contacts," would allow users to send brief text messages to emergency agencies and contacts via satellite network when no cellular signal is available. The new protocol would be represented by grey bubbles within the Messages app.

According to Bloomberg, the rollout of this feature may differ depending on the location due to differing legislation. The feature may not be available in every country.

Previously, Apple planned to include the same function in last year's iPhone 13, but the iPhone maker chose to postpone it.

According to rumours, the 2022 iPhone series would include various enhancements, such as a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. To accommodate the additional internals, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have a bigger profile and a better camera module.

Both iPhone 14 Pro models would include a triple back camera configuration with a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The forthcoming iPhone 14 series will be able to play 8K video.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro will include 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The iPhone 13 model, on the other hand, comes with a storage choice of 128GB. However, the expert expects that the iPhone 14 series smartphones would have a standard storage capacity of 64GB.

