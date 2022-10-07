Apple iPhone 14 Plus is on Sale today in India; Check prices, specs, and other details

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available for Indian customers on sale. It was launched with the iPhone 14 series on September 7. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the ‘mini’ model in the lineup and the only model that is available in sale in the Apple’s portfolio. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.

ALSO READ | THIS state govt BANS ride-hailing service Ola, Uber, & Rapido; Check details

The entry-level Apple iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB of storage costs Rs 89,900 in India. The other smartphone models, which come in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, are available for Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. There are five colour possibilities for the iPhone 14 Plus: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.

iPhone 14 Plus specs

The device comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by an imporved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Models. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor.

It is 5G capable and can last up to 26 hours on a single charge, claimed by Apple. It sports new crash detection feature as well.