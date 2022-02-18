हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 14 series

Apple iPhone 14 Pro could get a major camera and RAM upgrade: Here's what you need to know

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 48MP camera, the largest pixel sensor ever seen on an iPhone.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro could get a major camera and RAM upgrade: Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: This year's iPhone 14 series is expected to debut in September, following the same iPhone launch date as past years. Rumours about the next lineup have already begun to circulate on the internet. There have been leaks regarding the display, cameras, and, most crucially, the design. RAM specifications for the iPhone 14 Pro have now leaked online, courtesy of a Korean blogger named 'yeux1122,' who cited a supply chain. 

According to the source, the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro could contain 8GB of RAM. According to the blogger, the memory components for the iPhone 14 Pro have now been confirmed, and mass manufacturing is on track.

Supply Chain expert Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, who earlier stated that the iPhone 14 Pro would have 6GB of RAM, has now confirmed the new information. It was previously reported that the iPhone 14 and iPhone Max will have 6GB of RAM and a 120Hz LTPO display.

This seems reasonable given that Apple would want to give the Pro versions more RAM to emphasise the difference. In case you're wondering, the iPhone 13 Pro variants come standard with 6GB of RAM.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 48MP camera, the largest pixel sensor ever seen on an iPhone. It is also rumoured that the iPhone 14 series may transition to eSIM-only devices, removing another port from the iPhones. 

The iPhone 14 series is also likely to feature design tweaks, particularly in the front area. They're supposed to come with two smaller cutouts, one in the shape of a typical punch-hole and the other in the shape of a pill. There will be at least three variants in the iPhone 14 series: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Given the dismal reaction in major markets, a tiny version may not be released this time.

