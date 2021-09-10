हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max leaks online ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check features, camera and more

Apple iPhone 14's details have been leaked before the launch of the iPhone 13 on September 14. It has been trending on Twitter for quite sometime now.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max leaks online ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check features, camera and more

It has been confirmed that Apple is set to launch iPhone 13 on September 14. But before that, there is an interesting leak that seems to be buzzing on the internet. The details of the iPhone 14 Pro Max have leaked online.

It is quite surprising to see that before the launch of the iPhone 13, netizens on Twitter were already talking about iPhone 14 and its specifications.  #iPhone14 has been trending on the social media platform for quite some time.

As per the leak, iPhone 14 Pro Max will do away with camera bump and notch. The LiDAR scanner will be flush with the glass and the phone will be equipped with a new Titanium frame chassis.

The leak further revealed that iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature round volume buttons like the ones on the iPhone 4 and 5. Leaker Jon Prosser further revealed that the phone will have redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with mesh cut-outs. The lightning connector will be there in the iPhone.

Prosser further added that the details and dimensions can change before its expected launch in September 2022. The overall design is expected to remain the same.

