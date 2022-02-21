हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may come with 48MP camera, highest-ever 8GB RAM

Leaker "yeux1122", on the Korean blogging site Naver, claims the 8GB figure is confirmed. Mass production is also claimed to be underway, reports AppleInsider.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may come with 48MP camera, highest-ever 8GB RAM

San Francisco: Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in or around September and now a new report suggests that iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the highest memory ever offered in an iPhone.

Leaker "yeux1122", on the Korean blogging site Naver, claims the 8GB figure is confirmed. Mass production is also claimed to be underway, reports AppleInsider.

Leaker "yeux1122" notes that 8GB RAM would mean the "iPhone 14 Pro" matches the latest equivalent Samsung Galaxy. No prior iPhone has been released with an 8GB option.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. The hole is believed to be for the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera as well as Face ID infrared camera at a minimum.

The Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade.

Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera on board. However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera.

Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhone 14 ProAppleiPhone 14
Next
Story

Motorola Frontier to feature 194MP primary camera, 60MP selfie snapper

Must Watch

PT23M51S

Assembly Elections 2022: Who will benefit and who will suffer in the third phase? ,