Apple iPhone 14 series may come in only two sizes, here’s what that means

New Delhi: Since the iPhone 13 series launched in September 2021, there have been numerous leaks of the Apple iPhone 14. Various aspects of the iPhone 13 successor, including a revised notch, have been revealed in these leaks. However, new reports indicate that the next iPhone series will only come in two sizes, which is consistent with Apple's decision to drop the mini variety.

Metal molds of the iPhone 14 series, which are used to produce cases and accessories for the phone, have been revealed in new leaked images. The molds, which have been uploaded on Weibo, indicate that the series will only include two iPhone sizes.

The latest iPhone 13 series comes in three sizes. The iPhone 13 small (5.4-inch screen), iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch screen), and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the models (6.7-inch screen).

However, the metal molds indicate that the 14 series will only have two types of iPhones. There are two sizes available: 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. This adds to prior rumours of a total lineup reorganisation, in which an iPhone 14 Max (non-Pro) will be added to the series instead of an iPhone 14 small. This would imply that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6.7-inch panels.

The iPhone 14 series will continue to omit the third back camera for non-Pro devices, which will only have two cameras. Furthermore, the entire series is said to forego periscope cameras in favour of a 48MP primary camera upgrade. However, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this additional sensor would only be available in Pro models.

Apple is also rumoured to ship non-Pro editions of the iPhone 14 using the current A15 processor rather than the next-generation A16 chipset, which will purportedly exclusively power the Pro models. In terms of adjustments to the Pro models, we should expect punch-hole cutouts on the Pro variations exclusively, while the non-Pro models will continue to use the current notch design for another year.

Live TV

#mute