New Delhi: Apple iPhone 14 series may be official on September 7. There is no doubt that the iPhone 14 will be the star of the event but the new features of the upcoming model will be the star of the telecom industry. Yes, the US-based iPhone maker is going to offer low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication in the coming models of iPhone with which users of the iPhone 14 may never be cut off from the outskirt area.

What is low earth orbit (LEO)?

An object that orbits the planet at a lower altitude than geosynchronous satellites is known as a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite. These objects are typically pieces of electrical equipment. It is commonly used for communications, spying, military reconnaissance, etc. (Also Read: PM Kisan eKYC deadline ends in 3 days-- Here is how to do Aadhaar OTP-based authentication)

What is Apple going to offer in the forthcoming models of the iPhone?

With the help of low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity, users of the forthcoming models will be able to communicate in locations without cellular coverage, reports say. As per the reports, Apple is going to launch its own satellite communications in partnership with Globalstar. Apple is about to reveal that the upcoming iPhone will be able to access Globalstar's fleet of LEO satellites. (Also Read: Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says 'Mark Zuckerberg not qualified to run Metaverse': Read WHY)

Mobile satellite Internet service was also just launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Specifications of iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 will be powered by last year's A15 Bionic chipset and the pro variants will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. With a new design, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reportedly rumoured to have a larger profile and a better camera module.

The new iPhone 14 series would be able to play 8K videos. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro variant will include a 120Hz refresh rate display and 8GB of RAM. However, there is a 128GB storage option for the iPhone 13 model smartphones. As per a few leaks, the base storage capacity of the device is 64 GB.