iPhone 15 Discount Price: Good News For iPhone Users! The Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is now available at an incredible price on Flipkart, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts everywhere. Originally launched during Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event in September 2023, this premium device came with a price tag of Rs 69,990 for the 128 GB variant.

In the Flipkart ongoing latest sale, the price has been slashed to a jaw-dropping Rs 26,999, inclusive of discounts and exchange offers. This exclusive deal offers a rare chance to own a flagship Apple device at a fraction of its original cost—perfect for budget-conscious buyers looking for premium performance.

iPhone 15 Discount Offer

The premium smartphone is available on Flipkart with an MRP of Rs 69,900. A 16 per cent discount brings the price down to Rs 58,499. Furthermore, exchanging a well-maintained iPhone 14 Plus can save you up to Rs 31,500, making the effective price as low as Rs 26,999.

iPhone 15 Now Available In 14 Minutes

Flipkart also offers its "Minutes" delivery service in select locations, ensuring the phone reaches you within 14 minutes for an additional fee. However, this service does not support digital protection plans or product exchanges. This combination of discounts and fast delivery makes owning the latest iPhone more accessible and affordable than ever.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The handset features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant colours. The premium smartphone is powered by the advanced A16 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, which ensures seamless performance and efficiency.

On the optics front, the camera system includes a 48MP main sensor, part of an advanced dual-camera setup capable of capturing super-high-resolution photos at 24MP and 48MP, along with optical zoom options for enhanced versatility. Its sleek design features an aluminium frame paired with a colour-infused glass back, complemented by a Ceramic Shield front that is tougher than any smartphone glass.

The device offers water resistance up to a depth of 6 meters for 30 minutes, making it durable for everyday use. With up to 20 hours of video playback battery life, a USB-C port supporting USB 2, and Face ID for secure authentication. It is also compatible with MagSafe cases, wallets, wireless chargers, and more, enhancing its overall convenience and usability.