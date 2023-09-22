Apple iPhone 15 Sale Begins In India: How To Purchase New Series In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

New Delhi: The first sale of iPhone 15 models has begun across India, 10 days after the launch of the new flagship series in Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event at Cupertino, California, USA. Long queues have been spotted at the Apple’s stores in Delhi and Mumbai as there’s a lot of craze among tech enthusiast and iPhone lovers to buy the new models at the first day itself. Some reports suggest that people have gathered before these stores from 4 AM, given the craze and excitement among buyers.

Apple brings USB-C port instead of lightning port with iPhone 15 series for the first time in iPhone history following the European Union (EU) order last year. Moreover, it replaces the notch with a dynamic island, which is a long, rectangular screen at the top to indicate several important metrics and indicators, in all iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 lineup contains four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 plus, iPhone pro and iPhone 15 pro max, with the last two have come with the titanium frame. The series is starting at Rs 79,900.

If you are an iPhone lover based in Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderbad and contemplating to buy one of iPhone 15 models, we’ve got you covered.

How to purchase iPhone 15 in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderbad:

Here’s how to purchase from Apple store

India has two Apple stores right now – Delhi and Mumbai.

You can walk in and buy one if they have stock. You don’t have to make an appointment to shop.

It provides an option to try iPhone 15 models from demo before making a decision to buy one.

The customer representatives will also provide you insights and specifications which will help you to make a decision.

Here’s how to buy from Apple.com

Step 1: Go to Apple.com.

Step 2: Choose which model you want to buy and the variant.

Step 3: Complete the payment process and fill up the carrier address.

Step 4: Hurray! Your new iPhone 15 will soon be delivered at your chosen address.

Here's how to buy via e-commerce website – Flipkart and Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 models can be purchased through the e-commerce websites such as Flipkart and Amazon. Whenever there’s availability, you can purchase the favourite model