Apple iPhone 15 Series Leaks: All Models Rumoured To Be Powered With Larger Batteries, New Colour Options

New Delhi: According to reports, Apple will introduce four new iPhones in September of this year: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Prior to the official presentation, a new leak has shown that the iPhone 15 series would include noticeably larger batteries and that the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus will be offered in new colour variants.

Weibo user reportedly disclosed information on the next iPhone 15 Pro, revealing that it will be offered in a brand-new colour choice named "crimson."

The next iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may offer a new green colour option, according to the source. Similar to the Green versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, this finish would be available. Earlier rumours said that the vanilla model would be available in pink and light blue tones.

The article also features original renderings of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in fresh red, green, and light blue hues. According to a different report, the iPhone 15 will have an 18 percent larger battery, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro will have a 14 percent larger battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max would have a 12 percent larger battery.

The iPhone Pro versions may have a titanium frame, according to reports. The average selling price of the iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be around $925 (roughly Rs. 76,300), according to a prior leak.

The current A16 Bionic chip is anticipated to power the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could make use of the more sophisticated A17 Bionic SoC.

Additionally, it is said that this year's iPhone models would include USB Type-C ports for charging as well as 48MP camera units for improved photography.