Apple iPhone 15 UPDATE: Flagship Phone To Be Available In A New Colour

New Delhi: On September 12, the iPhone maker Apple launched the iPhone 15 lineup globally. The Cupertino-based tech giant released the lineup in new colour options earlier this month. The latest report suggests that the firm is considering bringing the iPhone 15 models in the traditional Product Red colour next year.

In the aftermath of the launch, the Apple iPhone 15 lineup is available in a number of colours however, as per the MacRumors report, the speculations are high that the newly-launched iPhone lineup will come in the Product Red colour option till next year.

Since the business has issued at least one new iPhone in (PRODUCT)RED every year since 2017, it appears likely that the color will be made available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in March or April 2024, in an effort to increase sales of the devices in the middle of their lifecycle.

In fact, the (PRODUCT)RED option was added to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 series roughly six to seven months after their initial releases, according to the report.

Whether the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also be offered in (PRODUCT) RED at the beginning of the next year is unknown.

Apple reportedly tested a dark red color option for the iPhone 15 Pro models earlier this year, according to 9to5Mac, although leaker @URedditor refuted this allegation.

Previous mid-cycle color changes have included purple for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in April 2021, yellow for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in March 2023, and green for all iPhone 13 models in March 2022.