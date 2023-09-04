Apple iPhone 15 Vs Google Pixel 8: Flagship Smartphones To Hit The Shelves Soon - Expected Features, Specs And Price

New Delhi: The stage is all set for a fierce competition in high-range smartphones between two top giants - Apple and Google - in coming weeks. Apple is bringing its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12 mixing ingenuity and innovation while Google is expected to present Pixel successor next month, around Ocotber 4. As the excitement builds, tech enthusiasts and consumers are eager to discover the enhancements and innovations these devices bring to the table. Let's delve into what we know so far about these highly anticipated smartphones.

Apple iPhone 15 Vs Google Pixel 8 Design and Variants

iPhone 15 Series: Apple is set to continue its tradition of sleek and stylish designs with the iPhone 15 lineup. Expected to include four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max – or possibly a new iPhone 15 Ultra. A standout feature is the introduction of the Dynamic Island notch, offering an innovative take on the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Leaks suggest that Google will maintain the design elements seen in the Pixel 7, featuring a distinctive camera bar on the back and a flat display with a punch-hole cutout. The Pixel 8 Pro may offer three rear sensors, while the standard Pixel 8 may stick with dual rear cameras. Notably, these devices may be thinner and lighter than their predecessors.

Apple iPhone 15 Vs Google Pixel 8 Display

iPhone 15 Series: Apple is likely to retain the display dimensions seen in the iPhone 14 series. The pro models might introduce a titanium frame, departing from the traditional steel frame, enhancing durability.

Google Pixel 8 Series: The Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, smaller than its predecessor. The Pro model is expected to sport a larger, higher-resolution display with a pixel density of 427 ppi.

Apple iPhone 15 Vs Google Pixel 8 Performance and Battery

iPhone 15 Series: The iPhone 15 models are rumored to offer faster processors, promising improved performance. Additionally, a transition from the Lightning port to USB Type-C is expected to simplify charging.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset, based on Samsung's Exynos, will power the Pixel 8. It may feature a 4,485mAh battery with fast charging support.

Apple iPhone 15 Vs Google Pixel 8 Camera

iPhone 15 Series: The standard iPhone 15 models are speculated to house a 48-megapixel rear camera, a substantial upgrade from previous models. However, premium features like optical zoom may be reserved for the Pro variants.

Google Pixel 8 Series: The Pixel 8 might boast a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Improved light processing and better HDR capabilities are anticipated.

Apple iPhone 15 Vs Google Pixel 8 Price and Availability

iPhone 15 Series: Pricing is expected to start at $799 in the US, similar to its predecessor. Indian pricing may commence at around Rs. 79,900.

Google Pixel 8 Series: The pricing for the Pixel 8 series remains undisclosed, but it is likely to align with previous models, making it competitive in the premium smartphone segment.

As both Apple and Google strive to outdo themselves in the smartphone arena, consumers can anticipate a battle of innovation and user experience.