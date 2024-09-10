Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: India Pre-order, Availability, Price And Other Details

New Delhi: Much to the delight of fans and enthusiasts, tech giant Apple on Monday introduced the iPhone 16 series Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The much-anticipated iPhone models boast of Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, camera control, innovative pro-camera features and a humongous battery life.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Price, Availability, Pre-orders

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The price of iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 119,900 while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 144,900

With colour options in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium and desert titanium colours, customers in India will be able to pre-order iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max beginning this Friday (September 13). The phone will be available starting September 20.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price, Availability, Pre-orders

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The price of iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 while iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89.900. With colour options in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black in capacities, the Pre-orders for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will begin on September 13, with availability beginning September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Key Features

6.9 inch Super Retina XDR display

Titanium screen with textured matt glass back, Action button

A18 Pro chip, 6-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Pro camera system: 48MP Fusion 48MP Ultra Wide Telephoto

Battery: Up to 33 hours video playback

USB-C, Supports USB 3 for up to 20x faster transfers

Water resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes



iPhone 16 Pro Key Features

6.3 inch Super Retina XDR display

Titanium screen with textured matt glass back, Action button

A18 Pro chip, 6-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Pro camera system 48MP Fusion 48MP Ultra Wide Telephoto

Battery: Up to 27 hours video playback

USB-C, Supports USB 3 for up to 20x faster transfers

Water resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes

iPhone 16 Key Features

6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display

Aluminium screen with colour-infused glass back (Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black)

A18 chip, 6-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Advanced dual-camera system 48MP Fusion 12MP Ultra Wide

Battery: Up to 22 hours video playback

USB-C, Supports USB 2

Apple also unveiled Apple Watch Series 10, with refined design and new capabilities. Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium, in an array of stunning colors and finishes. Jet black is a new polished aluminum finish that is distinctively reflective and sleek, while new titanium cases — available in natural, gold, and slate — have a spectacular jewellery-like shine.

The users in India can now pre-order Apple Watch Series 10, with availability in stores beginning September 20. Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900 and Watch SE is available starting at Rs 24,900.